Girl dies due to unavailability of hospital bed

A 17-year-old girl reportedly died for not getting bed in a hospital on time on Tuesday.

According to the victim's parents, Sangeetha, resident of Bharath colony, complained of chest pain on April 3 night. After being given the first aid, she was taken to various hospitals in a vehicle seeking treatment. But she was denied admission citing unavailability of beds in the hospital.

K Raja, relative of the girl, told DH that she would have survived if she was given treatment on time. But all hospitals including private ones denied her a bed.