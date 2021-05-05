Girl dies due to unavailability of hospital bed

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • May 05 2021, 00:01 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 00:01 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

A 17-year-old girl reportedly died for not getting bed in a hospital on time on Tuesday.

According to the victim's parents, Sangeetha, resident of Bharath colony, complained of chest pain on April 3 night. After being given the first aid, she was taken to various hospitals in a vehicle seeking treatment. But she was denied admission citing unavailability of beds in the hospital.

K Raja, relative of the girl, told DH that she would have survived if she was given treatment on time. But all hospitals including private ones denied her a bed.

Davangere
Hospital

