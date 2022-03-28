Girl dies of cardiac arrest while writing SSLC exam in T Narsipur

A girl died of cardiac arrest when she was writing the SSLC exam in T Narasipur in Mysuru district.

Anushree of Akkur in T Narasipur was writing the exam at a centre in Vidyodaya College.

The student collapsed inside the examination hall when she was writing the exam. She was immediately rushed to a hospital, but the doctor declared she was brought dead.

