Girl dies of cardiac arrest while writing SSLC exam

Girl dies of cardiac arrest while writing SSLC exam in T Narsipur

She was immediately rushed to a hospital, but the doctor declared she was brought dead

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 28 2022, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 14:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit iStock Photo

A girl died of cardiac arrest when she was writing the SSLC exam in T Narasipur in Mysuru district.

Anushree of Akkur in T Narasipur was writing the exam at a centre in Vidyodaya College.

The student collapsed inside the examination hall when she was writing the exam. She was immediately rushed to a hospital, but the doctor declared she was brought dead.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Mysuru
t narsipur
SSLC
SSLC exams
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

 