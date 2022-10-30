Girl ends life for deleting games from mobile phone

Madikeri
Madikeri, DHNS,
  • Oct 30 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 02:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Saddened after her mother deleted games from the mobile phone, a 13-year-old girl ended life by hanging herself at a village in Kodagu district.

The girl had downloaded more than 20 games in her father’s mobile phone. Her mother, who noticed this, took the daughter to the task and deleted all the games. Later, both the parents left for work.

When they returned home, they found the girl hanging. It is said that the girl hanged herself in the toilet. Even though she was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead, police sources said.

