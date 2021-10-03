Girl from Chitradurga scores 38th rank in NEET PG

A girl from drought-prone Chitradurga district proved that poverty will never become an impediment for success by scoring 38th rank in NEET PG examinations, the results of which were announced recently.

N Bhuvana, daughter of V S Nagesh, V Hemalath at Vedavathy lay-out in Hiriyur town of the district, has achieved this rare feat and brought laurels to the state and district.

Sharing her thoughts, she said, "When my classmates were sharing their ambitions and future plans, I was not thinking on those lines due to poverty and my father serving as a clerk in a mill, was not in a state to bear education expenses. However, I decided to become a doctor while I was doing first PU (Science) in SDM College at Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district. Teachers' guidance, parents' support inspired me to focus on my studies. After completing MBBS in Kalaburgi, I studied hard for the NEET PG examinations. I am glad that I am rewarded at last. I am planning to pursue PG either in Radiology or Pediatrics."

V S Nagesh, her father said mill owner Anand Shetty provided much-needed support to her education. He left his job and his younger son, Nandan, is employed by Airtel. "Her achievement has given immense joy to the family."

"She was good in studies since first standard and we were confident that she would reach greater heights in the field of education. She did not let us down," her mother Hemalatha said.

