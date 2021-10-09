Girl on way to school gang-raped in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

A 16-year-old minor was allegedly gang raped in Bantwal Town Police Station jurisdiction.

According to Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the survivor in her complaint said that the incident had occurred when she was walking towards her school on October 8.

Further, the complainant said that a man who was known to her family, along with four others, allegedly kidnapped her in a white colour car and took her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

The survivor has been admitted to Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru. The Bantwa Town Police have registered cases under various sections of IPC and Pocso Act. The police are in search of the accused and the investigation is in progress, said the SP.

