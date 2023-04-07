Girl writes SSLC exam hours after father's demise

Enduring the pain of her father's demise, Arshiya Maniyar, a class 10 student of Indira Gandhi Residential School at Gerupura in Hosanagar taluk appeared for her English examination on Thursday after travelling to Koppal from Hosanagar--covering a distance of over 300 km -- to see her father's mortal remains.

Though she was allowed to attend the funeral of her father held on April 6, she chose to write the examination saying that passing the examinations with flying colours would be the right tribute to him.

Arshiya broke down after learning that her father Abid Basha Maniyar died of cardiac arrest at their residence in Koppal around 8 pm on April 5. The family members requested the principal to make travel arrangements for the girl to see her father for the last time.

The school authorities led by Principal Yogesh H Hebbalagere, warden R Shanta Naik and staff Sunita travelled to Koppal in a private vehicle with the girl around 10:30 pm. They reached there around 4 am the next day. She paid homage to her father. Her family members asked her to stay back to attend the funeral but she told them that the examination is equally important and she would appear for the same.

She left Koppal with her teachers for Hosanagar around 5 am and reached the examination centre on time.

The staff showed the video footage of her father's funeral ceremony recorded by her relatives after the examination and provided moral support to the girl.