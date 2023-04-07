Girl writes SSLC exam hours after father's demise

Girl writes SSLC exam hours after father's demise

Her family members asked her to stay back to attend the funeral but she told them that the examination is equally important

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Hosanagar,
  • Apr 07 2023, 09:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 09:32 ist
Representative image. Credpit: iStock Photo

Enduring the pain of her father's demise, Arshiya Maniyar, a class 10 student of Indira Gandhi Residential School at Gerupura in Hosanagar taluk appeared for her English examination on Thursday after travelling to Koppal from Hosanagar--covering a distance of over 300 km -- to see her father's mortal remains. 

Though she was allowed to attend the funeral of her father held on April 6, she chose to write the examination saying that passing the examinations with flying colours would be the right tribute to him.

Also Read | 41% rise in number of students registered for CUET-UG, over 13.99L students to take exam this year

Arshiya broke down after learning that her father Abid Basha Maniyar died of cardiac arrest at their residence in Koppal around 8 pm on April 5. The family members requested the principal to make travel arrangements for the girl to see her father for the last time.

The school authorities led by Principal Yogesh H Hebbalagere, warden R Shanta Naik and staff Sunita travelled to Koppal in a private vehicle with the girl around 10:30 pm. They reached there around 4 am the next day. She paid homage to her father. Her family members asked her to stay back to attend the funeral but she told them that the examination is equally important and she would appear for the same. 

She left Koppal with her teachers for Hosanagar around 5 am and reached the examination centre on time.

The staff showed the video footage of her father's funeral ceremony recorded by her relatives after the examination and provided moral support to the girl. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Karnataka
SSLC examination
SSLC examinations
SSLC exam

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mangoes arrive early, see brisk sales

Mangoes arrive early, see brisk sales

30 yrs of Project Elephant: How to secure corridors

30 yrs of Project Elephant: How to secure corridors

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

 