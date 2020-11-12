Give priority to development works: V Anbu Kumar

District In-charge Secretary V Anbu Kumar directed the officials to accelerate the development works in the district.

Speaking at a review meeting, he said the development works can be taken up till May. The officials should ensure that the welfare schemes of the government reach the beneficiaries.

The bills pertaining to the relief works carried out in the 2019 rain damages should be submitted within a week. The repair work on anganwadis, school buildings, roads and electricity poles should be taken up, he added.

After the deputy commissioner gives administrative approval for the work related to rain damages, the tender can be floated. There should not be any delay in carrying out the relief works, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that 50% of the rain victims who had lost their houses in the rain that lashed the district in 2019 have not started the work on the new houses. though the government has released Rs 1 lakh in the first phase for the victims.

During the heavy rain that lashed the district in August this year, four lives have been lost and two persons have gone missing. Seventeen cows have died. A total of 291 houses have been partially damaged and 12 houses have been completely damaged, she added.

Agriculture department Joint Director Shabana M Sheik said that 97% of the crop survey has been completed. The crop details have been put up in Gram Panchayat and Raitha Samparka Kendra. If the farmers have any objections, they can file them using the Bele Darshak app within 10 days.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena said that solid waste management units are being set up under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Gram Panchayats.

Covid-19 tests

DHO Dr Mohan said that the target for Covid-19 tests has been increased in the district daily. Daily, 800 tests are conducted in the district. The Covid-19 tests are a continuous process and will be increased during the festivals.

The district in-charge secretary lauded the district administration and department of health and family welfare for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic effectively.