Give priority to sanitation, cleanliness: MLA Appacchu Ranjan

MLA Appacchu Ranjan has directed the gram panchayats to give priority to garbage disposal, sanitation and cleanliness. He was speaking at a meeting called to discuss precautionary measures to check the spread of Covid-19.

To encourage the panchayat to take sanitation works seriously, he announced awards for the panchayats which make remarkable achievement in sanitation and cleanliness.

Taluk Panchayat vice-president Abhimanyu Kumar said local panchayats should keep a check on those arriving from outside districts and states and advise them to follow quarantine guidelines. Despite restrictions on resorts and homestays, there are several instances of tourists visiting them, he added. The MLA directed to inform the TP EO to keep a check on them. TP president Pushpa Rajesh was also present.