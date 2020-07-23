Glitch hampers biometric authentication for PDS

A technical glitch in the biometric authentication for the public distribution system (PDS), popularly called fair price shops, forced people to wait in a long queue for hours in Belthangady on Tuesday.

The villagers of Laila were asked to submit their thumb impression at the Vyavasayothpanna Marata Sahakara Sangha at Belthangady. However, due to the glitch, they had to wait in a queue for hours. By the time they gave their thumb impression, the lockdown relaxation time had ended.

Owing to a problem at the Kuvettu ration shop, the ration cardholders were asked to give their thumb impression at Guruvayanakere. As a large number of people had gathered without maintaining social distance, anxiety prevailed in the area for some time.

Taluk food inspector Vishwa K said there was a server problem across the state. The lockdown had further aggravated the problem, he added.