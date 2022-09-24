K'taka: Godse poster spotted during Ganesha procession

Godse poster spotted during Ganesha immersion procession in Karnataka's Davangere

Some youth were seen carrying the poster of Godse with caption 'architect of Akhanda Bharat' during the procession

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Sep 24 2022, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 19:03 ist
Thousands of people participated in the procession that commenced from high school ground in the city. Credit: iStock Photo

The procession of Hindu Maha Ganapati in Davangere on Saturday turned controversial with a poster of Nathuram Godse, who was convicted in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, spotted among a host of posters of Hindutva ideologues and film actors that were carried by people participating.

Thousands of people participated in the procession that commenced from high school ground in the city. The flags with images of Tumakuru-based Siddaganga Mutt Seer the late Shivakumara Swami, Hindutva leader VD  Savarkar, actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Darshan and flag which read 'Kichcha Saamrajya' , Kannada flag, Bhagwa Dhwaj and Hanuman dwaj were also spotted during the procession. But some youth were seen carrying the poster of Godse with caption 'architect of Akhanda Bharat' during the procession.

 It may be mentioned here that some youth had carried the poster of Godse in Shivamogga on September 9 during the immersion procession of Hindu Mahasabha Ganapathi.

