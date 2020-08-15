Gold ornaments of deceased person returned after family approaches police

Gold ornaments of a woman who passed away during treatment were allegedly returned by a hospital after the family members approached jurisdictional police on Friday evening.

The woman, identified as Parvati from Ramdurg, had been admitted in a private hospital near old PB Road for treatment on Thursday evening and she succumbed on Friday. While taking the body for last rites, family members inquired with the hospital staff for the gold ornaments, but they expressed ignorance and denied having knowledge.

Despite repeated pleas by family members, hospital staff did not budge. In the evening family members of deceased approached jurisdictional police after which hospital staff returned mangalsutra and earrings of the deceased, weighing about 20 grams.

Jurisdictional Market police said no complaint was filed as hospital returned the gold ornaments.