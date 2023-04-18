Gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 6.9 cr seized in Karnataka

Election officials seized 11 kg gold and 70 kg silver ornaments worth Rs 6.90 crore, were being transported in a vehicle without any documents, at Ajjayyana Gudi check post on the outskirts of Haveri on Tuesday.
It is said the valuables were being transported to Haveri and Davangere jewellery shops from Hubballi without any documents.
A case has been registered with Haveri rural police station.
