K'taka: Gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 6.9 cr seized

Gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 6.9 cr seized in Karnataka

A case has been registered with Haveri rural police station

DHNS
DHNS, Haveri,
  • Apr 18 2023, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 07:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Election officials seized 11 kg gold and 70 kg silver ornaments worth Rs 6.90 crore, were being transported in a vehicle without any documents, at Ajjayyana Gudi check post on the outskirts of Haveri on Tuesday.

It is said the valuables were being transported to Haveri and Davangere jewellery shops from Hubballi without any documents.

A case has been registered with Haveri rural police station.

haveri
Karnataka

