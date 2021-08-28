Gold worth Rs 16.21 lakh seized at Mangalore International Airport

The officers of Customs at Mangalore International Airport seized 335 grams of gold from a male passenger arrived arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight on Saturday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Customs Vasudeva Naik D, the value of the seized gold is Rs 16,21,400. The gold was concealed in bolts and in wheel-connecting rods in two skating boards.

The passenger is Muhammad Navas from Muliyar in Kasargod.

The operations were conducted under the guidance of Commissioner Imamuddin Ahmad, Joanness George C, Joint Commissioner. The investigation is in progress.

The Commissioner Imamuddin has appreciated the efforts by the officer in detecting different kinds of modus operandi adopted by the unscrupulous elements to smuggle gold into the country.