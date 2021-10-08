Gold worth Rs 43.88 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

Gold worth Rs 43.88 lakh seized at Mangaluru International Airport

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 08 2021, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 15:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Officers of Mangaluru Customs at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) seized 920 grams of 24-carat purity gold from a passenger on Friday.

According to officials, the value of the seized gold is Rs 43.88 lakh. It was in the possession of a passenger hailing from Kasargod, who arrived from Dubai by Air India Express flight IX 384. The gold was concealed in powder form inside a specially stitched pocket in the underwear worn by the passenger. A case has been registered.

 

It may be recalled that the officials had seized 201-200-gram gold from a passenger on October 2 and 310 grams of gold worth Rs 14.69 lakh from a passenger on September 28.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gold smuggling
Gold
Mangaluru International Airport
Mangaluru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

 