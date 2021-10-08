Gold worth Rs 43.88 lakh seized at Mangaluru International Airport

Officers of Mangaluru Customs at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) seized 920 grams of 24-carat purity gold from a passenger on Friday.

According to officials, the value of the seized gold is Rs 43.88 lakh. It was in the possession of a passenger hailing from Kasargod, who arrived from Dubai by Air India Express flight IX 384. The gold was concealed in powder form inside a specially stitched pocket in the underwear worn by the passenger. A case has been registered.

It may be recalled that the officials had seized 201-200-gram gold from a passenger on October 2 and 310 grams of gold worth Rs 14.69 lakh from a passenger on September 28.

