Golden Chariot to start its operations from March

South Western Railway (SWR) and Karnataka State Tourism Corporation (KSTDC) signed an agreement for the operation of Golden Chariot Train here on Tuesday.

The luxury train is expected to commence its journey in March 2020.

KSTDC has signed the agreement with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for management of ‘on-board’ services of the Golden Chariot.

The new itineraries shall be a mix of history, culture, wildlife and nature. The train will connect the tourists with the cultural heritage of Karnataka.

The first circuit of Golden Chariot Train will operate from Yesvantpur (YPR) – Vasco-Da-Gama (VSG) via Mysuru, Shravanabelagola, Hosapete and Badami. The seven nights and eight days trip will cover heritage city of Mysuru, backwaters of Kabini river, Halebidu and Belur, Hampi, Badami Caves, Aihole, Pattadakal and temple, churches and beaches of Goa.

The second circuit of seven nights and eight days will operate between Yesvantpur (YPR) – Tiruvananthapuram (TVC), where the tourists will visit Chennai, Mahabalipuram, Puducherry, Thanjavur, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Poovar Beach, Kochi and Tiruvananthapuram covering temples, churches and beaches in Kerala including luxury house Boat.

KSTDC will soon hand over the reins of the train to Indian Railway. IRCTC, an arm of Indian Railway, is planning to revamp the train’s itineraries, adding different flavours of Karnataka. IRCTC is expected to carry out the internal refurbishment of the train and commence operations from March 2020.

SWR in its press release said that Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who was instrumental in starting this luxury train service, has instructed both KSTDC and IRCTC to keep the price of the tickets competitive so that the common people can also avail the facility of this train.

SWR Deputy Chief Commercial manager N Hari Kumar and KSTDC General Manager Nagaraj signed the agreement in the presence of SWR General Manager Ajay Kumar Singh.