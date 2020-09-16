Golden throne to be assembled one-month in advance at palace

This Dasara, the golden throne of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru will be assembled much in advance, due to Adhika Ashwija Masa, an extra month in the Hindu calendar that is inserted to keep the lunar and solar calendars aligned.

The erstwhile royal family has decided to assemble the diamond-studded golden throne on Friday (September 18). Palace secretary Lakshminarayan told DH, rituals like homa, will commence early in the morning and the throne will be assembled at the auspicious Tula Lagna, between 10 am and 10.15 am.

During previous years, the throne used to be assembled only a few days prior to Dasara. This time, the throne is being assembled one-month earlier, owing to Adhika Ashwija Masa, which will be from September 18 to October 16. Dasara will commence on October 17 and concludes on October 26.

Member of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will perform Khasa Durbar, an integral part of Dasara at the Mysuru Palace, on nine days of Navarathri.

The rituals will commence with Navagraha homa, Shanti homa and havans at the strong room in the cellar of the Palace, where parts of the throne are secured.

The 14 parts of the dismantled throne will be brought to the Durbar Hall and assembled under the supervision of the royal family members.

The parts to the golden throne includes steps leading to the throne, golden umbrella, main seat with cushions, and arm rest. As part of the rituals, puja will be offered to Pattada Aane (elephant), Pattada Kudure (horse) and Pattada Hasu (cow), adorned with royal cloths. Following the rituals, the throne will be kept covered using a white cloth.

The throne will be brought out from the strong room under tight security. The Palace Board police will provide security and nearly 20 staff will assemble the throne. In addition, no staff members, who are part of the assembling of the throne, are allowed to use mobile phones. Entry to palace for visitors is restricted on September 18, till 2 pm.