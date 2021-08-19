Goods vehicle transporting cattle topples, 18 calves die

Vehicle transporting cattle topples, 18 calves die

The speeding vehicle hit a roadside electricity pole and overturned

  • Aug 19 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 01:41 ist
A goods vehicle, which was allegedly transporting cattle illegally, overturned near Dyavappanahalli near Halebeedu, killing 18 male calves on the spot, on Wednesday night.

The remaining 23 calves have been shifted to Mahaveer Jain goshala at Banavara.

To escape from the police at the check post, the goods vehicle driver avoided the main road and was driving the vehicle on the village road. The speeding vehicle hit a roadside electricity pole and overturned. 18 calves died on the spot. The legs and faces of the cattle were tied tightly with a rope.

Hearing the sound, locals rushed and rescued the remaining calves. The driver and his companions abandoned the vehicle and escaped. After, post-mortem, they were cremated at Bidurkere.

DC R Girish and SP Srinivas Gowda visited the spot. "If the farmers are not able to take care of the cattle, they can hand over them to the goshala. They should not be sold," Girish said. Many cattle died of asphyxiation as their mouth and legs were tied. Some calves died of injuries during the mishap, said Dr Gangadhar Naik, assistant director, animal husbandry department.

