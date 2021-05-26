Gopalaiah launches ‘Vaidyara Nade Halliya Kade’ programme

District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah launched Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's ambitious programme 'Vaidyara Nade Halliya Kade', in Hassan on Wednesday.

The unique programme has been planned to combat the spread of the pandemic in rural areas. The doctors will visit the houses in the villages and identify the infected patients and ensure they are shifted either to the Covid Care Centres or hospitals, based on their health condition.

Speaking after launching the programme, Gopalaiah said, "Already 47 vehicles have been arranged to help the doctors visit each and every village in the district. A team, comprising 75 doctors and 150 nurses have been formed. If required more vehicles will be provided."

The doctors will visit the houses in the villages to prevent the Covid from spreading. The public should cooperate, he appealed.

MLA Preetham J Gowda, Deputy Commissioner R Girish, ZP CEO B A Paramesh distributed medical kits to the team members.