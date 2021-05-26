Gopalaiah launches ‘Vaidyara Nade Halliya Kade’ programme

District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah launched Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's ambitious programme 'Vaidyara Nade Halliya Kade', in Hassan on Wednesday.
The unique programme has been planned to combat the spread of the pandemic in rural areas. The doctors will visit the houses in the villages and identify the infected patients and ensure they are shifted either to the Covid Care Centres or hospitals, based on their health condition.
Speaking after launching the programme, Gopalaiah said, "Already 47 vehicles have been arranged to help the doctors visit each and every village in the district. A team, comprising 75 doctors and 150 nurses have been formed. If required more vehicles will be provided."
The doctors will visit the houses in the villages to prevent the Covid from spreading. The public should cooperate, he appealed.
MLA Preetham J Gowda, Deputy Commissioner R Girish, ZP CEO B A Paramesh distributed medical kits to the team members.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Covid does not exist, for residents of this city
The Apple tax is rotten, a costly drag for users
Did you know? Longest-known earthquake lasted 32 years
Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'
How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today
Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand
Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group