Gopalaiah takes a U-turn, cancels four-day lockdown

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Hassan,
  • May 05 2021, 22:08 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 22:29 ist

District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah, who announced a four-day lockdown in Hassan district, took a U-turn and withdraw the lockdown orders by evening.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “We are waiting for the directions from the state and the Central governments. A decision will be taken after getting the revised guidelines. Till then, the Janatha Curfew announced by the state government will continue. There will be provisions for the shops to open from 6 am to 12 noon, he said.

In an effort to provide suitable treatment to the Covid patients, Covid care centres will be open at each taluk. Those who have no facility for home isolation can get admitted to these centres. It has also been directed to utilise the hostels belonging to social welfare department, he said.

Nurses and para medicals required for the hostel and Covid care centres will be appointed on contract basis, he said. All steps would be taken to ensure there is no oxygen shortage in the district. Strict action would be taken against those who sell Remdesivir in black market, he warned.

 

