Gopalapura records six Covid deaths on single day

Six persons have died due to Covid in Gopalapura village, Mysuru taluk on a single day on Monday.

There are over 50 Covid patients in the village and all of them are under home isolation. A total of seven patients have died due to Covid-related complications. The patients are declining to join Covid Care Centres and get treated.

Tahsildar K R Rakshit, Taluk Health Officer Dr Mahadevaprasad and Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Ramesh and other officials visited the village to convince the patients to join the Covid Care Centre, but in vain. The patients have been saying that they would better die at their home than join a Covid Care Centre.

Health department officials said that health kits have been provided to the patients at their doorsteps, but the cause for concern is the free movement of the patients around the village. “They might spread the infection to others. Already, the village is being sanitised twice or thrice per week. The people are being urged to follow the Covid guidelines on loud speakers. But, they are neglecting,” the officials said.

ASHA volunteers have been visiting each household and are screening the health of all villagers. They advise those with symptoms to get tested for Covid, but the people are not willing as they have to visit the Jayapura Primary Health Centre. This is causing more complications, said Panchayat Development Officer Shivanna.