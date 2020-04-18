Government asks universities to develop student apps for remote learning

State-run universities taking online classes to complete the syllabus during the lockdown have started developing their own student apps following a government directive.

The Higher Education Department has asked all the universities to follow in the footsteps of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), which recently unveiled a student app. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan discussed this matter with university vice-chancellors at a meeting recently.

An official in the department said universities would have to pay for the development of apps. “Once the apps are ready, university authorities must fix the technical issues and launch them for the students,” the official added.

Following the directive, state-run universities are now looking for technology experts to develop apps.

The government wants the apps to provide a virtual admission and learning interface to the students, from paying the fee to applying for exams, accessing reference materials and previous year’s question papers, etc. This is similar to what the KSOU has done.

Prof Lingraju Gandhi, Registrar, KSOU, said they had sought suggestions from students and other stakeholders before launching the app. A message was sent to all the students in this regard.

Bangalore University, Bengaluru North University and Visvesvaraya Technological University are already taking online classes on the Zoom app. BU Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal himself started taking online classes for the students of the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE).