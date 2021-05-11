Government hospital staff protest against official

The employees of the Covid vaccination centre and the government hospital staged a flash protest, against Town Municipal Council Commissioner Chalapathy alleging that he used a singular term to scold the employees, in Arsikere, Hassan district on Tuesday.

Complaining that they were hurt over his abuse, the staff stayed away from work for a while, creating confusion on the premises. However, MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda arrived on the spot, sought an apology on behalf of the official and pacified them to resume work.

Shivalinge Gowda said that though the taluk hospital has all equipment, like scanners and ventilators, there are no expert doctors and technicians to use them. “The people have to go to the district hospital for any complications. The ministers, sitting in Bengaluru and Delhi, cannot manage things at the taluk-level. The local MLA should be given the responsibility to tackle the situation. We are ready to face it,” he said.

When contacted, Chalapathy said, “Covid cases are on a rise in the town and there is a need to control it. As the people were standing in groups, to get vaccination, I told the employees to provide vaccination on priority to those who had registered and also to ensure social distancing. I have not scolded anybody.”