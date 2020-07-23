Government speaks new language for college electives of few takers

Students getting admitted to government degree colleges may have to study certain languages on their own if the student strength is not more than five.

As per the circular issued by the Department of Collegiate Education, if the number of students enrolled in Language subjects is not more than five, the department will not provide faculty and such students have to do self-study and face the exams.

This is the instruction given to principals of government degree colleges during the ongoing admissions for undergraduate courses for the 2020-21 academic year.

A senior official from the department said, "We have issued these instructions as it has become a big problem every year. The number of students choosing some languages in degree courses is very less, sometimes it is just one or two students. Hiring or providing a faculty for one or two students is a burden on the department."

"We have instructed students during the admission itself that they have to self-study for such subjects, if the enrolment fails to cross five candidates," the official said.

The department even directed principals of colleges not to admit less that 15 students for any existing degree course, including BA, BSc, BBM and BCA.

The circular reads: "As per the government order for the existing courses in first year BA, BSc, BBM and BCA combinations, there should not be less than 15 admissions. In case it is less than 15, then no new section or combination should be opened. Instead, students should be accommodated in the available course combinations."

Optional Kannada

However, following decreasing demand for course combinations that includes Optional Kannada, the department has fixed the minimum number of students to 5. In case the number of students is less than 5, such a course combination will not be entertained.

"If the number of admissions is less, it is difficult to distribute workload for faculties. The colleges cannot show workload to faculties, if the number of students is less than 5 in languages, and less than 15 in elective subjects in final year courses," the official said.

In case any college allows less than 15 students to choose elective subjects for final year, the principals of the respective colleges will be held responsible, states the circular.

According to the circular, some of the course combinations including Journalism and Criminology are losing their charm. Following single digit admissions during the 2019-20 academic year, the department has fixed minimum admissions as 15 for course combinations which includes subjects like Journalism, Criminology, Home Science, Women's Studies, Geology, Music, Electronics and Statistics.