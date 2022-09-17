Government to build 2,500 Anganwadi centres, 2,100 classrooms in Kalyana Karnataka region: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said steps have been taken to construct 2,100 classrooms and 2,500 Anganwadi centres in Kalyana Karnataka region in the current year.

Speaking after hoisting a flag at police ground here on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Kalayana Karnataka on Saturday, he said the government was committed for overall development of this region and it was determined to make a dream into reality. Instructions are given to construct toilets in all government schools in Kalyana Karnataka region. As many as 68 new Primary Health Centres are being set up to improve healthcare facilities in this region. Fourteen PHCs are being upgraded as Community Health Centres.

Maximum grants

The CM said the government is seriously thinking of formulating long term plans and other programs which are needed for the all-round development of this region. Consequent to the amendment to Article 371 of the Constitution, the incumbent government, for the first time, has released the entire funds to Kalyana Karnataka Development Board. As promised earlier, Rs 3000 crore has been earmarked in the State Budget, approved action plan within four months and started several schemes. "Ours is an active government. Kalyana Karnataka has happened and Kalyana Karnataka must happen. We are working in that direction".

Special schemes for women, youths

Bommai said Stree Samarthya scheme has been launched to increase the employment opportunities for rural women. Likewise, for youths, Swami Vivekananda Yuvashakti scheme too has been implemented. These projects are aimed at starting women and youth self-help groups, loans to start micro businesses, to provide seed money and to provide marketing facilities. These schemes will provide employment to over one lakh youths in this region.

For youths belonging to the artisans community, a scheme of giving Rs 50,000 loan cum subsidy scheme to each youth is being implemented. To check the exodus of people from Kalayana Karnataka region in search of jobs, the government will formulate a comprehensive policy to check this trend. The Vidyanidhi scheme is being extended to the children of agricultural labourers for their education.

Green corridor

He said irrigation projects have been taken up on priority in Bidar, Ballari, Raichur and Koppal districts. A cultural Association under the chairmanship of Basavarajpatil Sedam has been established. Steps are initiated to make over 2 lakh acres of barren land into irrigable land. In wake of this, a green corridor has been planned from Koppal to Kalburgi and from Ballari to Raichur to increase greenery in this region. Besides, Rs 10 crore has been given to the Department of Forest to encourage agricultural forestry.

Bommai said this region did not get freedom easily as it had to wait for one year for liberation.

Ultimately it became a part of Karnataka due to the bold decision of Sardar Vallabhai Patel. They must remember all those who fought for the liberation of this region and also persons who fought to get the special status to Kalyana Karnataka. There is no dearth of natural or human resources in the KK region but what is lacking is opportunity, and that will be provided by the government. Former PM, Atal Behari Vajpayee had dreamt of 'Gram Swarajya and they have got 'Swarajya' but had to build 'Surajya'. "I will come before you with the progress report by the end of this year".

The CM said amrit mahotsav of Kalyana Karnataka Liberation will be celebrated for the whole year and rath yatra will be held in all districts as part of awareness.

He also wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi his birthday on behalf of the people of Karnataka, and said the PM had sent a message that the Union Government is committed to the development of this region.