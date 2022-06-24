Government to overhaul water supply system in Raichur

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS', New Delhi,
  • Jun 24 2022, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 20:09 ist

The Karnataka state government has decided to overhaul the drinking water supply system in Raichur city, where six people allegedly died after drinking contaminated water recently. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the decision on Friday.

“The Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (KWSSB) Chief Engineer is investigating the complaints of supplying contaminated water to residents. I have also held several meetings to find a permanent solution to the problem. Soon, the government will take a major decision on this issue,” the CM told reporters here. Bommai was in New Delhi in connection with the filing of nomination papers for BJP’s candidate in the upcoming Presidential election. 

Although a new water treatment plant was built (in Raichur?) to supply clean water to city residents, it was found that the civic administration did not have any expertise to handle it. Thus, the government now plans to hand over the treatment plant to KWSSB and assign it the task to supply treated water to the city, Bommai said.

Last month, several residents of Raichur city started falling ill due to contaminated water; it was alleged that six people died due to polluted water.

Residents claimed that several wards in Raichur city had been receiving untreated water, and the filtration unit had not been cleaned or maintained for the past five years.

Raichur, as a district, has a history of drinking water pollution that led to illness. According to the Jal Shakti ministry, water in 25 villages of Raichur district were found to be contaminated with arsenic.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Raichur
Water supply
water contamination

