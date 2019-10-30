Government to recruit 300 public prosecutors in 90 days

The state government on Wednesday informed the Karnataka High Court that appointments would be made to over 300 posts of the different cadre of public prosecutors within 90 days.

The submission was made before the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kuma, which was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation.

The Home Department, which filed an affidavit in the court stated that 70 posts of public prosecutors and 18 posts of senior assistant public prosecutors would be filled through promotions and recruitments would be made to 204 posts of assistant public prosecutors on a contract basis.

The government also informed clearance had been sought from the Finance department for creating 16 additional posts of public prosecutors.