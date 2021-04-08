'Govt conspiring to privatise KSRTC'

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) president Badagalapura Nagendra condemned the state government and alleged that it is conspiring to privatise Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

In a press conference here, on Thursday, Nagendra said, "The government is responsible for the KSRTC employees protest. The employees had alerted the government about launching the protest, if their demands were not met. But, the government was reluctant to resolve the issue. The government wanted the employees to launch a protest."

"There is a conspiracy to privatise the entire corporation and thus, the government is not trying to resolve the issue. Farmers' union will fight against the government, if there are attempts for privatisation," he warned.