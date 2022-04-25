Govt four districts identified for housing for Dalits

The Social Welfare department on Monday picked four districts for a pilot project of providing homes or sites to Scheduled Caste families.

One district has been chosen from every division: Chitradurga from Bengaluru division, Chamarajanagar from Mysuru division, Raichur from Kalaburagi division and Haveri from Belagavi division.

This was decided at a meeting Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary chaired with department officials.

Karnataka has 5.46 lakh homeless and siteless families. The minister directed officials to visit the four districts and identify such SC families and provide them with shelter expeditiously.

Check out latest DH videos here