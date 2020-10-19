Govt keen to provide telemedicine services: DyCM

The state government is keen on providing telemedicine services to the people, residing in remote areas, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. This would soon be implemented in collaboration with the Information Technology department, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

Speaking to reporters, after visiting Skanray Healthcare Company here, on Monday, he said, Skanyray has sought the support of the government to provide technology-aided medical facilities and has set up a tele-command centre in collaboration with government agency KEONICS. The government will extend all help in this regard, he said.

The telemedicine system would work effectively even during odd times of natural calamities and pandemic situations like Covid. The present scenario demands the application of technology, along with expertise in healthcare, the deputy chief minister opined.

The DCM said there is no scarcity of facemasks, sanitisers, ventilators, test kits, personal protection equipment kits, as they are being manufactured locally, as per the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government had placed an order for one lakh ventilators to Skanray, out of which 35,000 have already been supplied, he said.

Vishwaprasad Alwa, managing director, SkanRay, Meena Nagaraj, director, Department of Information Technology, and S N Siddaramappa, Managing Director, KEONICS, were present.