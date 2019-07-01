Govt mulls altering sand policy

The state government, which has decided to change the present sand policy, has convened a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. The meeting is scheduled for July 3.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mines and Geology Minister Rajashekhar Patil said that steps were being taken to amend the sand policy and ensure a regime in which ordinary people can get sand. The final decision will be out after the meeting.

He said that it had been planned to introduce Telangana model of sand policy and the officials of the department had been to Telangana for a study in this regard. The meeting will discuss this possibility also.