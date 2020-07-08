'Govt must give detailed account of Covid expenses'

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, said that the State government must give detailed accounts on the expenses related to Covid-19.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “I will not let the government, if they fail to provide the detailed accounts. If the government fails to publish the documents, it is nothing, but accepting the corruption charges.”

Siddaramaiah demanded the government must form a Cabinet committee to conduct a probe. "The government is doing nothing to contain Covid. It has failed to ensure security and safety of the people. Thousands of people are quitting Bengaluru, as they have no work," he said.

He said that Prime Minister Naredra Modi must have continued lockdown. "Modi announced lockdown. But, the cases continue to increase. Now, there is a need for lockdown, but the government is not ready to do so, citing the economy of the country. What is important for government, life of the people or economy?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah said, "The government failed to tackle Covid as the number of tests are less. I have no opposition to online classes for children, but it will not help the development of the students.”

Siddaramaiah said, “I came to Mysuru for rest and I am not on quarantine. A section of the media reported as if I was quarantined.”