Govt planning special programmes to involve all in economy: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday stated that the government is formulating special programmes for better involvement of SC/ST, OBC, poor people and women in the economy by offering them financial assistance.

"Per capita income in the State is among top five in the country. But, all should be involved in the economy, and human resource would be utilised for economic growth," he said.

Bommai, who completed 100 days as the chief minister on Thursday, said that he was satisfied in terms of decisions made by taking officials into confidence to take the administration in the right direction in these 100 days.

"Bold decisions taken and programmes introduced already are the indicators for how the government would function in a pro-people manner in the coming days. Steps are being taken to bring reforms in the system at the grassroots level also and to make government services available at the doorsteps of people. CM dashboard to review the programmes of different departments and to make course corrections has been launched for the first time in the State. 'Janasevak' programme would be expanded to the entire state from January 26", Bommai added.

Bommai also clarified that the Cabinet expansion is not under discussion at present.

"I will not visit Delhi on November 7, but will virtually attend the BJP national executive committee meeting from the party office in Bengaluru itself," he added.

