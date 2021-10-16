Govt plans to organise expo round the year: CM Bommai

Govt plans to organise expo round the year: CM Bommai

Bommai expressed hopes on the BJP candidates winning the bypolls in Sindgi and Hangal Assembly constituencies

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 16 2021, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 02:28 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the State government had plans to organise exhibitions round the year on Dasara exhibition grounds in Mysuru.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday Bommai said, "A final decision will be taken in connection with the establishment of a tourism circuit in Mysuru after holding a discussion with the authorities concerned."

The CM said, "Dasara 2021 was a success and the festival will be organised in a grand manner next year. This time the festival was a low-key affair due to the Covid-19 crisis."

Bommai expressed hopes on the BJP candidates winning the bypolls in Sindgi and Hangal Assembly constituencies.

The CM said that he would tour the segments for four days from Sunday.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru

Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru

NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

 