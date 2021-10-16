Govt plans to organise expo round the year: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the State government had plans to organise exhibitions round the year on Dasara exhibition grounds in Mysuru.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday Bommai said, "A final decision will be taken in connection with the establishment of a tourism circuit in Mysuru after holding a discussion with the authorities concerned."

The CM said, "Dasara 2021 was a success and the festival will be organised in a grand manner next year. This time the festival was a low-key affair due to the Covid-19 crisis."

Bommai expressed hopes on the BJP candidates winning the bypolls in Sindgi and Hangal Assembly constituencies.

The CM said that he would tour the segments for four days from Sunday.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: