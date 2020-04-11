‘Govt plans to procure veggies from farmers’

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Apr 11 2020, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 22:00 ist
District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar inspects vegetables at APMC in Mysuru on Saturday. DH PHOTO

Cooperative and District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that the government will procure vegetables from farmers.

The minister was speaking to reporters after visiting the Argicultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard here, on Saturday. "The government is already procuring vegetables in some parts of the state. We have an idea to procure vegetables through the Horticultural Producers Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (Hopcoms),” he said.

The minister said that he has been visiting all APMCs to resolve farmers’ problem. There is a need for a cold storage in Mysuru APMC. It will be established after holding a discussion with the officials concerned. A cold storage will reduce wastage of vegetables, he said.

MP Pratap Simha, MLA L Nagendra, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth and Deputy Commissioner of Police A N Prakash Gowda were present.

Later, Somashekar, Agriculture Minister B C Patil and MLA G T Devegowda held a meeting with the officials at the Zilla Panchayat. The ministers also visited Jubilant Generics in Nanjangud, where 36 Covid-19 cases are reported.  

Somasekhar
COVID
Mysuru
