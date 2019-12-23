Govt ready to ban mining around KRS dam: Ashoka

The state government is prepared to impose a total ban on quarrying around the Krishnarajasagar dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, Revenue Minister R Ashoka has said.

“I have directed the Mines and Geology department to submit a report on the impact of quarrying on KRS dam. The future course of action will be decided after receiving the report," Ashoka said here on Tuesday. Ashoka, who is also the Mandya district in-charge minister, was in the city to attend the Karnataka Development Programme review meeting.

Referring to the revival of sugar factories in Mandya district, Ashoka said that the governments hitherto had released Rs 800 crore for the resurrection of sugar factories in Mandya and Pandavapura. "There is no clue on what happened to this huge amount of money. Therefore, it has been decided to hand over the factories to private entities. Tenders will be invited in this regard soon," he said.

Ashoka said that the BJP had been mentioning about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in its poll manifesto and questioned the silence of Congress all these years.

"About 80% of the people of the country are in favour of CAA. The Act does not target any particular community. The Opposition parties are trying to create confusion among the people for political gains. Just because a few people are opposing, it is not possible to change the Act," he said.

The minister held a meeting with the leaders of the Muslim community in the city. He explained to them that the CAA was not against Muslims and that it would affect only those people who try to enter the country in future. It will not cause any harm to Muslims already residing in the country. Hence, the protests should be dropped, he appealed.