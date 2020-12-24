Govt releases timetable for restarting Vidyagama

  Dec 24 2020
The state government on Wednesday issued a detailed timetable for the relaunch of its ambitious Vidyagama programme at schools across Karnataka.

The circular issued by the department of primary and secondary education stated that the classes will be held on alternative days.

As per the timetable, the classes will be held in two shifts - 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm on alternative days. However, the classes for the Class 10 students will be held regularly on all days from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The school authorities have been given free hand to change the schedule according to the students' strength and availability of classrooms and other infrastructure.

