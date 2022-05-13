Govt school in Karnataka flaunts facilities that compete with private institutions

Govt school in K'taka competes with pvt institutions

A century-old government school, in the Mandya district, has designed a digital poster and is circulating it on social media, to attract students, similar to private educational institutions.

The Government Higher Primary Boys School in Melkote of Pandavapura taluk, established in 1875, has shared the poster on the social media, advertising the facilities and benefits available to the students. The highlights of the poster are silver coins for students joining the first standard in Kannada medium; smart class and computer class; and spoken English and additional tutoring by volunteer teachers.

Besides regular benefits available in all government schools, the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) of the Melkote school provides a free transport facility to ferry students. Other additional facilities are free educational tour; free school bags; notebooks and drawing books; pens, pencils geometry box and other stationery items; biscuits and health supplements with milk; curds with Akshara Dasoha midday meals; special meals with sweets, once a week; and a cost-free annual programme.

Headmaster S N Santhana Raman said that the school has legendary alumni like writer Pu Thi Narasimhachar (popular as PuTiNa), scholar Devashikamani Alasinghachar and journalist Khadri Shamanna.

“Initially it was a ‘Coolimata’, which transformed into a Lower Primary School and then into a Middle School. Even though it is a ‘Boys School’, girl students also study here. At present, there are 110 students in classes from first to seventh Kannada medium and first to third English medium. They have an aided private high school in Melkote itself and a government high school in Jakkanahalli, seven kilometres away,” he said.

SDMC vice-president Pavithra said, the headmaster, teachers and SDMC members are exploring all resources, from people’s representatives, MLAs, alumni and philanthropists, to provide good facilities to the students, to make it a model school.

“In the wake of the establishment of private schools, our school strength had reduced to 32 by the early 2010s. However, since Santhana Raman, also an alumnus, came in the academic year 2012-13, we have been working as a team and competing with private schools. He was an assistant teacher and in-charge headmaster. Fortunately, this year, he was promoted as headmaster,” she said.

She said, “Students from neighbouring Narayanapura, Hosahalli, Gujagonahalli, Kanagonahalli, Thalekere, CH Koppalu, Madenahalli, Kodagahalli and Pagade Kallahalli study in our school. We provide them free transportation and spend over Rs 2 lakh over 235 days of an academic year”.

SDMC president Devaraju said, almost all century-old schools in the erstwhile Mysuru State, comprising present-day 14 districts of Karnataka, were established by the Wadiyar kings. “Our grandfather used to tell that the Wadiyar kings used to visit the school, during their visits to Chaluvarnarayanaswamy temple in Melkote. Their descendant Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar should visit all century-old schools in these 14 districts. His mere visits will draw the attention of philanthropists, to conserve and develop these schools,” he said.

He sought the support of the Education department, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, to develop all such century-old schools.

