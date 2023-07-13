Govt school kids in Karnataka's Dharwad to get 'Chigari' experience for free

Last year, children of the government primary school at Allapur village in Kundgol taluk had developed an intense curiosity about 'Chigari' buses moving in Hubballi-Dharwad, when a picture of such a bus was painted on the wall of their school. A few days later, they were thrilled while actually travelling on an air-conditioned 'Chigari' bus moving fast on a dedicated corridor and while understanding how a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) works, when a special arrangement for their 'Chigari ride' was made.

This academic year, more number of students of government schools in Dharwad district are going to get a chance to experience what 'Chigari' really offers, as the Hubballi-Dharwad BRTS Company Limited (HDBRTSCL) has come up with a bigger initiative under 'Chigari Mitra' title, with the co-operation of the School Education & Literacy Department in the district.

Being the only such project in Karnataka, BRTS in Hubballi-Dharwad is naturally a curious thing for children, especially for those from rural areas. Moreover, for those primary school students who have lessons on transport systems, a journey in 'Chigari' along with all information about how the BRTS functions is going to offer a practical session-like experience. This free one-day 'study tour' making sixth and seventh standard students aware of using the BRTS will include not just a journey in 'Chigari', but also a visit to BRTS office and a quiz contest. This initiative is also aimed at creating awareness among children about the benefits of the public transport system.

'For awareness'

According to HDBRTSCL Managing Director Bharath S, who is also the managing director of the North-Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), 'Chigari Mitra' campaign for 2023-24 would be launched in a full-fledged manner this month itself.

"This initiative is aimed at creating awareness among children about the importance of public transport, and how to use the BRTS, and how this system works. Creating awareness among children who are the coming generation would be more effective," he told DH.

'Chigari Mitra' was tried on a pilot basis last year, with students of Allapur in Kundgol taluk, Hosur and Nekar Colony in Hubballi participating in it. Now, a full-fledged launch of 'Chigari Mitra' is nearing.

HDBRTSCL officials say, 40 students can be accommodated per day, and food would also be served to them. The tour would be conducted for the students in Hubballi-Dharwad in the first phase, followed by rural students. The number of days of this activity in a month would be decided based on demand, they noted.

In addition to journey in 'Chigari' bus, students would also be given live information about buses, bus stations, dedicated corridor, signals, control room and other aspects of the BRTS. At the end, a quiz on the subject would be conducted, with prizes for winners. 'Chigari Mitra' badge would also be given to the students, officials said, adding that the initiative would offer both enjoyment and learning for children.

Permission for schools

Office of the deputy director of public instruction (DDPI) has already issued a circular to block education officers and headmasters of government schools in the district, giving permission for this one-day education tour with the BRTS for sixth and seventh standard students.

"Sixth and seventh standard students have lessons on transport systems in social science subject, and they would be brought for this tour batch-wise, along with a few teachers. Tour dates for schools and other details would be finalised shortly at the block level, while this programme would run throughout the year," said Rashtriya Madhyamika Shikshana Abhiyan (RMSA) Deputy Project Co-ordinator S M Hudedamani.