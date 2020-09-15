Govt schools see increase in enrollment in Dakshina Kannada

The admission to government-run schools in Dakshina Kannada district has increased considerably during the academic year.

In the first week of September, the admission in 349 schools has increased by 2,160 compared to admissions in the previous academic year.

The district has 1,875 schools (first to 10th standard) affiliated to various departments following various syllabus. Under the Department of Public Instruction, the district has 1,071 government schools, of which 902 are primary and 169 are high schools.

Charan Kumar, a teacher of a government school in Mukwe near Puttur said, “I was visiting an apartment near the school to teach children under Vidyagama. Looking at me teaching the children from our school, many parents whose children are studying in private schools have appealed to teach their children as well. Those who were neglecting government schools all these days, have started turning towards government schools.”

Parents have started realising the importance of the relationship between teacher and student, he added.

Parent Kittanna Rai said, “There are good teachers in government schools. Parents have failed to understand it. Now, they are realising the importance of government schools.”

“Due to lockdown, many have lost their jobs and the private schools were asking the parents to pay the school fees. On the other hand, government school teachers are visiting the houses to engage children in the learning process,” said another parent.

Further, parents have also realised the need to enroll the children to the nearest school due to the Covid-19 situation.

During the previous academic year, the government school at Pidmale had one student while the one at Balthila had two students. The admission has increased considerably in these schools.

Sarkari Shaale Ulisi-Belesi Rajya Samithi President Prakash Anchan said that after English was introduced from class 1 in the government school at Daddalakadu, the number of students enrolled for the school has increased drastically.

DDPI Malleswamy said that Vidyagama programme is also responsible for the increase in enrollment in government schools. The admissions will continue till September 30 and the department is expecting more admissions this year.

By August end, 93,143 children were enrolled in 1,071 government schools in Dakshina Kannada district.