Govt spending money on non-planning purposes: H D Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy alleged that the government has been neglecting the budget announcements and spending money for non-planning purposes.

Addressing media persons here, on Friday, Kumaraswamy said, "The government has been spending crores of rupees illegally. I am collecting evidences for this and will expose it soon."

With Gram Panchayat elections announced, the BJP has been taking out Grama Swarajya yatra and around three to four ministers are visiting each taluk giving speeches. "Have you listened to the problems of the farmers, or provide compensation to the affected," he asked.

While the Deputy Chief Minister announced of allocating Rs 1.50 crore to each Gram Panchayat every year, the BJP president is saying Rs 1 crore. There is a danger of luring the candidates with money during the GP elections, he said.

Commenting on the controversial 'coward' statement of Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Kumaraswamy ridiculed and said that the farmers of the state are blessed to have such a minister. "What were you doing for the last 16 months to stop such incidents," he questioned.

"Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has been alleging that JD(S) has entered into a pact with the BJP. What did you do for the local body elections? We are also trying to retain our political power. There is no need for us to apply to Siddaramaiah for this," he said.

Kumaraswamy also said that the BJP leaders have become experts in conducting elections and we need to learn the winning techniques from them.

"I am not willing to field candidates for the byelections at Basavakalyan and Maski constituencies. However, a decision will be taken after discussing it with the party workers. Our candidate had won thrice from Basavakalyan and also got good votes in Maski. I will not accept the allegations that JD(S) does not exist," Kumaraswamy said.