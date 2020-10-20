Govt to provide sites to every deserving family: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stated that the state government is committed to allot sites to each family without a family and construct houses for them in phases.

Distributing various equipment to beneficiaries of various schemes in Shikaripur town on Tuesday, he said the government would issue title deeds to all deserving families. He also asked people not to give money to middlemen to get title deeds. If touts demand money to provide a title deed, people must submit a complaint to the deputy commissioner without fail, he suggested.

Referring to a good spell of rains in Malnad region this year, he said the government wants to strengthen agriculture sector and stabilise the price of farm produce in the market for the welfare of the farming community. Shikaripur taluk has witnessed a good yield of maize crop this year. The government would provide maize de-husking machine to them at subsidised rate. The government has reserved Rs 1.40 crore for farmers of Shikaripur taluk for the purpose, he announced.

Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra said title deeds have been distributed to 403 beneficiaries of 14 gram panchayats in Shikaripur taluk. He also promised that title deeds would be issued to around 1,000 persons coming under the purview of the remaining 13 gram panchayats in the coming days.

Malnad Area Development Board Chairman K S Gurmurthy, Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar, Superintendent of Police K M Shantaraju, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer M L Vyshali and others were present on the occasion.