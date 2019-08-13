Govt to release Rs 50 cr to Shivamogga corporation: BSY

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the government would provide Rs 10,000 each to 5,000 families affected by flood in Shivamogga city for the purchase of essential commodities.

Speaking to media persons after visiting flood-affected areas in the city on Tuesday, he said the government would provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the complete collapse of the houses and RS 1 lakh for the partial collapse of houses.

Karnataka rains LIVE | CM Yediyurappa visits flood-hit Shivamogga

The government would release Rs 50 crore as an interim fund for the construction of bridges, roads in the city corporation limits.

He directed the officials of city corporation to submit a proposal to the government seeking grants for the construction of apartments for those lost their houses due to flood. He promised that the government is committed to focus on implementing permanent solutions including the construction of revetment wall to avoid such flood situations in the future.

The government is committed to provide lend helping hand to 40,000 families affected by flood in the state, he said.