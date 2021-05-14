Govt turns to neglected home-grown Innovations

For months, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) researchers involved in oxygen technology development and a room-temperature vaccine had wallowed for lack of government interest or recognition. Now, as Karnataka flounders in the second wave, they have been thrown a life-line.

During a video call with the IISc Director, Professor Govindan Rangarajan on Thursday, the Minister of Health, Dr K Sudhakar inquired about the status of several Covid-related projects which were started last year and offered support for several ventures.

Among them was innovative oxygen concentrator which can continuously and supply up to 10 litres per minute of 93-95% oxygen concentration. According to Professor Rangarajan, this is more efficient compared to the Chinese concentrators whose output is 40-50%. However, while the innovation was completed last year, the scientists found few takers for the device.

Professor Praveen C Ramamurthy of IISc’s Department of Material Sciences explained that the concentrator had been tested to run continuously for up to two months in lab conditions with dropping the oxygen percentage. But plans to manufacture and deploy the concentrator went nowhere.

"We had a tie-up with a private company to manufacture the concentrators but the project was put on hold," he said.

In the weeks before the health minister made his announcement, the researchers were scrambling drum up government support for their projects - to little avail. On Thursday, Professor Rangarajan sought Sudhakar’s support to expedite the process of clinical validation and also help in obtaining regulatory approval from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its emergency use.

The second wave also triggered the health minister’s interest in the "warm" or a heat-stable vaccine being developed at IISc. The project stalled by November last year for lack of interest.

Professor Raghavan Varadarajan of IISc’s Molecular Biophysics Unit specified that the vaccine could be stored at a temperature of 100 degrees Celsius for 90 minutes or at 70 degrees Celsius for 16 hours and at 37 degrees Celsius for a month. Such a vaccine would make the task of transporting the vaccine to isolated towns and villages much easier without overly relying on cold chain storage.

Dr Varadrajan told DH that funds were required to take the vaccine forward into safety and toxicity studies in rats along with process development and GMP manufacture of a clinical trial batch, before they are tested in humans. He had previously said that such studies can cost about Rs 10 crores.

"We require about 6-9 months to finish human trials. But permission for trials has to be given followed toxicity trials,” said Dr Gautham Nadig of Mynvax which is developing the vaccine.