Govt will conduct thorough probe, assures Prasad

Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad welcomed Karnataka High Court’s move of constituting a committee headed by a retired judge to probe Chamarajanagar Oxygen deaths case.

Speaking to reporters here, Prasad said, "The government has ordered a probe by a senior IAS Officer and the high court has taken a good decision by appointing a commission, led by a retired judge, to conduct a probe. All the details will come before the commission."

“I spoke to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and asked her to brief all the facts before the investigation officer and the committee. It is the worst incident in the history of the district,” Prasad said.

Prasad said, Even Chamarajanagar district administration is getting suggestions about tackling the situation. The investigation is on and the government will take a decision in two days."

When asked about the compensation for the deceased, Prasad said that there is a proposal before the government and the matter needs to be discussed as most of them have died of Covid-19.