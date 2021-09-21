Govt yet to name invitee to inaugurate Dasara

The government is yet to choose the invitee to inaugurate the 412th annual 10-day festival (nine days this year) atop the Chamundi Hill on October 7 with just 15 days left for 'Naada Habba Dasara 2021'.

The name of Saalu Marada Thimmakka is being speculated. However, the onus is on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who has been given the authority to choose the dignitary. Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, inaugurated the festival last year, which was dedicated to Covid warriors.

Dasara celebrations have been scaled down for the second consecutive year due to Covid. The 'Jamboo Savari' will be held on October 15 within the Palace premises like previous year instead of a 6-km procession till Bannimantapa grounds.

The Mysuru Palace, housing the pachyderms brought from the wild to Mysuru to participate in the Vijayadashami celebrations, continued their second day rehearsal carrying sand bags.

While Abhimanyu, 43 years, from Mathigodu camp, was given weight training on Monday, Dhananjaya from Dubare camp was chosen on Tuesday to carry the sand bags weighing 400 kg. Abhimanyu carried around 200 kgs and was taken on two rounds inside the Palace premises with other six jumbos.

Thirty eight-year-old Gopalaswamy from Mathigodu will be trained on Wednesday, according to Forest department sources.

Cannon firing

The mock drill for cannon firing was held on the Palace premises on Tuesday. Around 15 personnel, belonging to City Armed Reserve (CAR) took part in the drill. The rehearsal of cannon firing will be held thrice before the festival to acclimatise the jumbos and the horses to the deafening sound. The first round of rehearsal will be held in the next four to five days, it is said.

Palace jumbo

A Palace jumbo allegedly broke the chain and created ruckus on the Palace premises on Monday evening creating panic among the people. However, it was brought under control with the help of Dasara elephants Abhimanyu and Dhananjaya. It might have got uneasy watching the new elephants on the premises or might have got disturbed which is common among animals, said a mahout.

