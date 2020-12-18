GP polls: 'Boycott' a tool to grab attention in Malnad region

The people of Malnad region have made desperate attempts to highlight their problems, by boycotting the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections.

The people of Hethuru, Hongadahalla and Heggadde GPs have not filed any nomination and 28 people, who had filed nominations in Devaladakere GP limits have withdrawn the nominations. Similarly, five people who had filed papers from Agani village too have withdrawn.

The efforts of the Police and Revenue department officials and also Assistant Commissioner to convince the people to participate in the election process did not help.

The people of the Malnad region are facing a lot of problems. The government has neither found a solution to the wild jumbo menace, that has claimed several lives, nor have taken any steps to provide compensation to the affected. Monsoon season is the worst, with the roads turning slushy and frequent power outages.

Besides, they fear that the Kasturirangan Committee report on Western Ghats would restrict them further. Hence, opposing its implementation, some villages have boycotted the polls.

With the National Green Tribunal giving directions, the Union government has been taking all steps for the report's implementation. As many areas would come under the Eco sensitive zone, the people are worried. They have decided to boycott the polls to draw the attention of the governments to their problems.

Moreover, the locals residents claim that most of them are not clear about the Kasturirangan report, and demand that the report be published in Kannada language, to enable them to understand it better. Only after this, the government should decide about its implementation, they demanded.

The villagers claimed that the report is based on satellite survey, and all the green areas like paddy fields have been notified as Eco sensitive zones, affecting many villages.

There are rumours that the houses should be painted green, electric lights should be put off after 7 pm and no permission will be given for road asphaltation, if the report is implemented. Hence, the report should be available in Kannada, to clear the confusion, the residents said.