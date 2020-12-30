GP polls conclude with a few interesting results

The election process of Gram Panchayats concluded successfully on Wednesday. The counting of votes completed in Mysuru region, comprising Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajangar district.

The elections were held in two phases at all the four districts. In Mysuru, the elections were held for 250 GPs and a total of 230 GP went for polls in Mandya district.

Similarly, the elections

were held for 245 GP in Hassan district and polls for 77 GPs held in Chamarajanagar district.

In Mysuru, there are 4,232 seats, but the elections were held for 4,007 seats as 205 members elected unanimously and no candidates file papers for 20 seats.

In Mandya, the elections were held for a total 3,797 seats of 1,481 wards in 230 GPs. Of all, 548 seats were declared unanimously.

Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda’s brother G T Yuduvara won GP polls. He had contested from Gungral Chatra in Mysuru taluk. He won the polls with a margin of 678 votes.

It was a tough fight between the candidates backed by the JD(S)-Congress parties. BJP supported candidates pushed to third position in majority of the panchayats. While majority of the JD(S) backed candidates elected in K R Pet, Nagamangala, Maddur taluks, the candidates supported by the Congress won the polls in Malavalli and Mandya taluks.

In Hassan, except 22 Gram Panchayats, which are yet to complete their term, 245 GPs went for the polls in two phases.

A 26-year-old Arun Kumar tried to end his life as his mother Kumara, who contested from Bagivalu GP in Holenarasipur taluk in Hassan district, defeated in the polls. Arun Kumar consumed poison.

The result of Kundur GP in Channarayapatna has withheld for temporarily due to certain reasons.

A mother-in-law won polls against her sister-in-law in just three votes. Sombamma won the polls against Pavithra from H Byrapur ward of Heragu GP in Hassan taluk.

Mamatha, who contested against her mother Nagamma, from Valagerehalli GP in Maddur taluk of Mandya district, defeated her mother. Mamatha won the polls with a margin of 96 votes.