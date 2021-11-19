GP president, four kin die in auto-tipper collision in Mandya

GP president, 4 kin die in auto-tipper crash in Mandya

DHNS
DHNS, Mandya,
  • Nov 19 2021, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 04:18 ist
Five members of a family including a Gram Panchayat president, were killed in a collision between a tipper lorry and an auto rickshaw, near Nelamakanahalli Gate in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, on Friday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Muthamma (45), Banduru Gram Panchayat president, her daughter Basammanni (30), son Venkatesh (25), granddaughter Chamundeshwari (8) and a two-year-old male child. According to sources, they were returning after visiting a temple near Maddur, when the accident occurred.

The speeding tipper lorry bound for Maddur from Malavalli, hit the auto rickshaw coming in the opposite direction. The auto was mangled beyond recognition due to the impact of the collision. While Muthamma and two children died on the spot, three others died on the way to hospital.

