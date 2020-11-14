GPs bordering Mysuru to be upgraded

The state Cabinet has approved a long-pending demand of upgrading a few Gram Panchayats (GP), adjoining Mysuru city, to municipalities. Thus, the villages bordering the city are likely to witness fast and sustainable growth.

Four GPs -- Hinkal, Koorgalli, Belvadi and Hootagalli -- under Chamudeshwari Assembly segment, will be upgraded as Hootagalli City Municipal Councils (CMC). Similarly, Bogadi, Srirampura, Kadkola and Ramnahalli GPs will be upgraded to Town Panchayats.

Bogadi Town Panchayat will include Bogadi, Maratikyathanahalli, Dasanakoppal, Ganigarahundi, K Hemmanahalli, Sahukarhundi, Kergalli, Basavanapura and Badagalahundi.

Srirampura Town Panchayat will comprise Srirampura, Mahadevapura, Ramabai Nagar, Gururu, Kalalavadi, Koppaluru, Lingambudi Palaya and Parasayyanahundi. Kadakola and Hosahundi Gram Panchayats will be brought under Kadakola Town Panchayat limits.

Rammanahalli Town Panchayat will have Rammanahalli, Kalisiddanahundi, Hanchya, Sathagalli, Bharathnagar and Alanahalli, Nadanahalli and other areas outside the Outer Ring Road.

According to MLA G T Devegowda, upgrading the GPs was possible because of the continuous efforts and owing to the cooperation of the officials concerned. The GPs adjoining to the city generate more revenue and the areas can be developed, using the revenue. The government and the officials must concentrate on these villages for the development. There is a need to ensure basic facilities like street lights, drinking water and roads.

Devegowda thanked Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar for their initiatives for the development works.

According to the sources, all GPs, which will be upgraded, will not go for the upcoming GP election. The elections for the GPs are likely to be held in December and the authorities are preparing to conduct the polls.

It has to be noted that there were several attempts to expand Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits, by including the GPs adjoining the MCC. But, the civic body authorities were not interested in including the villages. Thus, the GPs were upgraded to CMCs and Town Panchayats, according to sources.