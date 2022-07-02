Graduates of Bhavasara Kshatriya students to be feted

The Mysuru District Bhavasara Kshatriya Graduates’ Association (MDBKGA), on the occasion of 14th annual felicitation programme, will honour new graduates and diploma holders belonging to Bhavasara Kshatriya Community (BKC) from Mysuru and Chamarajanagara districts at Sri Vittala Rukhmini Convention Hall on Hunsur Road on July 17.

Those who have passed degree or diploma examination in April-May 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 can contact the directors of the MDBKGA. The students who have scored 85 per cent and above during the academic year of 2019-20 and 2021-22 in SSLC/PUC (excluding students from 2020-21) can apply for merit scholarship. Candidates with the highest percentage of marks in BCom, BBA, BE, BSc and MSc and who have cleared the course within the stipulated period will be awarded cash prizes. The application forms will be issued up to July 5. Copies of Aadhaar card must be submitted.

For applications and details, contact K G Venkatesh Rao Kuthinikar on 93423 42440, Arun Kumar Sherkar on 92428 93151 or Aravinda Kumar Relekar on 98865 69157.